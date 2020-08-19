Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – Governor Whitmer applied for additional federal unemployment aid for the state on Tuesday.
This will give an additional $300 to each eligible person.
In addition to the $362 Michigan already gives to the unemployed.
Whitmer declined the extra $100 state match the trump administration said states could do.
Most states say they are unable to match those extra funds.
