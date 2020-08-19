Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state’s coronavirus response and funding for Michigan’s schools during the pandemic.
Whitmer said, “Today I am announcing 65 million dollars in cares act funding for schools that need it the most…students, educators, and support staff.”
Whitmer says the funds will go toward online learning, small group learning, daycare, and mental health services.
