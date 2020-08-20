(CBS Detroit ) – Detroit educators could possibly strike if negotiations with the school district go unsettled.
The Detroit Federation of Teachers authorized the vote during a special meeting Wednesday night.
91 percent of union members agreed to take their concerns to the picket lines if Detroit Public Schools community district fails to implement a “science-Based” safety plan before re-opening schools.
The vote to approve a safety strike means teachers will work remotely to keep the coronavirus out of classrooms.
Terrence Martin, DTF President said, It authorizes me, my executive vice president and my executive board that if talks breakdown and if we’re not able to come to an agreement that we can institute a safety strike.
DPSCD officials released a statement saying, “While we acknowledge the action taken by DFT, we are also confident the school board —
and the district in discussion with DFT will result in a safe reopening of schools.”
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.