By Matt Christopherson
detroit news, Harper Woods

(CBS Detroit ) – A Harper Woods deputy police chief and an officer were fired for concealing evidence in the death of Priscilla Slater.

According to the city of Harper Woods, deputy John Vorgitch and officer John Szymanski were fired Wednesday.

The city says information relevant to the investigation by Michigan State Police was removed.

Back in June, the 38-year-old woman was found dead inside of a holding cell after being arrested a day before.

Matt Christopherson

