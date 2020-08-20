Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Fresh from her speech at the Democratic National Convention. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time to talk about prospects for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket during taping of “Michigan Matters.”

Whitmer, co-chair of the former Vice President’s National Campaign, had been among those being considered as a potential running mate. Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen and broke another glass ceiling as the first woman of color on a major presidential ticket.

Whitmer joined Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and shared thoughts about the election process and mail in voting, and what folks in Michigan can expect. She also talked about the Republican National Convention which kicks off Monday and explained why she will be intently watching. President Donald Trump will be nominated again by his party.

Whitmer also provided an update of the Covid-19 crisis and prospects of adjusting guidelines.

She also talked how the pandemic has impacted how she’ll celebrate this Sunday — which is her 49th birthday.

Then David Dulio, Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland University, talked about the two virtual political conventions – held for the first time that way amid the pandemic.

Dulio shared insights into the presidential contest and why Michigan is so vital. He also talked about Sen. Gary Peters and his prospects as he runs for re-election against Republican challenger John James. James faced Sen. Debbie Stabenow and surprised many by his close finish.

And the Oakland County Executive’s race was also discussed. It pits Democrat David Coulter, who is the incumbent, who is facing Republican Mike Kowall on Nov. 3.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62