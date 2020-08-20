  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
(CBS Detroit ) – More than a million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

The labor department says claims topped 1.1 million.

That was more than expected, and it comes a week after claims fell below a million for the first time Since the pandemic began.

Michigan’s unemployment rate is currently at 8.7 percent.

With 17,000 new jobless claims filed in the state since last week.

