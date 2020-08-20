Comments
Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the case of a doctor with a twisted prescription for revenge.
After losing a $60,000 judgment, Dr. Daniel Schwarz allegedly tried to hire one of his patients to murder the opposing counsel with a drug that can kill in seconds. His intended victim speaks out about the surprising way he discovered the evil physician’s plan and how the FBI stopped him.
Plus, Dr. Oz speaks to a woman who says she sounded the alarm on Jeffrey Epstein over two decades ago, but claims police ignored her reports.