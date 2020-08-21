  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Jashon Cornell, nfl

The Detroit Lions have placed rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell on injured reserve, two days after he was carted off the field.

Detroit also signed running back Wes Hills and receiver Chris Lacy on Thursday and released fullback Luke Sellers.

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Chris Lacy #15 of the Detroit Lions makes a catch in the third quarter of the game for the first down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Cornell hurt his lower left leg during a one-on-one drill, matching up defensive and offensive linemen. Detroit drafted Cornell in the seventh round, hoping he could add much-needed depth on the defensive line.

The Lions put Hills back on the roster after cutting him Monday. Lacy had 10 receptions in seven games in Detroit last season.

 

