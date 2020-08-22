Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – Michigan’s department of health and human services says 14 coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in schools, according to the Detroit News.
Outbreaks have been reported in at least four state regions.
Cases in grades K through 12 and in colleges are being documented.
The health department says it’s working with schools to make sure parents are notified if their child is sick.
