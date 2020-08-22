Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – The body of a Trenton priest has been found after the boat he was on capsized in the Detroit River.
Reverend Stephen Rooney’s body was found in Lake Erie after he’d been missing since Sunday.
Rooney’s body was located about 14 miles from the shore of Grosse Ile where the boat capsized.
The body of Robert Chiles the driver of the boat was found two days earlier.
