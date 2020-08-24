(CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old woman was discovered breathing at a Detroit funeral home after being declared dead, according to officials.
It happened Sunday, when the woman was found in cardiac arrest and the Southfield Fire Department said paramedics tried to revive her for 30 minutes.
“Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life,” the department said. “The Oakland County medical examiner’s office was contacted and given the medical data,” the department said. “The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.”
The 20-year-old woman was transported to James H. Cole funeral home where staff confirmed she was breathing and contacted a Detroit emergency medical crew.
She was taken to a local hospital but there is no word of her current condition or other information as of Monday at noon.
