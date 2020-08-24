(CBS DETROIT) – Eastern Michigan University has moved nearly all of its classes to online only through Sept. 20 and has delayed residence hall move-in until Sept. 17.
“As we return to campus, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is foremost on our minds. That’s why we have worked with our public health experts, following guidance from state and local officials, to develop the #EMUSafe plan,” the university stated.
EMU’s Public Health Work Group has recommended a series of guidelines for fall.
Here is a glimpse of what students can expect:
- Physical distancing. Seating in classrooms and common areas has been adjusted to maintain a minimum of 6 feet between students. Foot traffic will be more organized, with clearly marked entry and exit doors.
- Greater number of online and hybrid (part online and part in-person) classes. This will reduce the number of people on campus on any given day.
- Face coverings. Students, faculty and staff will wear face coverings on campus, both in buildings and on the grounds.
- Daily health screenings. Students will be asked to complete a self-screening process every day to identify symptoms of COVID-19.
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing. The University is committed to the continual cleaning of buildings and all high-touch surfaces.
- Emphasis on personal hygiene. Students will be reminded to wash their hands often, to cough or sneeze into their elbow, use hand sanitizer, and to stay home when they are sick.
- Hand sanitizer stations. These will be highly available and visible throughout campus.
- “Grab and go” carryout dining. Students will be able to order ahead for pickup.
The details surrounding EMU’s phased safe return to campus continues to evolve. For more information, visit here.
