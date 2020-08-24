(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed to WWJ on Monday that she’s not ready to open gyms or movie theaters anytime soon.

Whitmer said in her interview with WWJ, like everybody she is eager to get things more open and is hopeful there can be some reengagement, but wasn’t in a position to announce anything.

“We’ve taken great steps. Michigan is in a stronger position than a lot of other states but our numbers are still north of 30 cases per million per day and that is very concerning. And so as we are watching the science and working on the protocols, I’m hopeful we can do some reengagement, but we’re not in a position to announce anything this morning,” she said.

However, on her Monday agenda, Whitmer planned to talk with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan about arrests made at protests that took place over the weekend downtown.

Detroit police made 44 arrests and Detroit Police Chief James Craig discussed more information about the arrests and protests over the weekend during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Of the 44 arrested, Craig said 28 were not Detroit residents and at least eight commands to disperse were given before police deployed tear gas.

Whitmer said she wanted to gather more facts before comments.

As for colleges successfully reopening and having in-person learning in the fall, Whitmer said, “I’m skeptical.”

Whitmer is set to provide an update on the state’s response to Covid-19 Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

