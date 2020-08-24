Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – At a sunflower field in central Michigan, families were able to enjoy nice weather and safe outdoor activities.
Leaman’s Green Applebarn hosted its Sunflower Sundays over the weekend.
On its five acre sunflower field, families were able to play games and enjoy the sunshine while social distancing.
Leaman’s says, this was a unique way to help bring some positivity into the world and bring joy to all who stop by.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.