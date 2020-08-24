(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a deadly rollover crash.
It happened Monday morning on westbound I-96 at Davison where MSP says the driver of a truck — who was in the center lane of I-96 — made an abrupt attempt to exit to the local lanes.
MSP says the driver side swiped another car and rolled his vehicle several times and was ejected from his vehicle.
The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital where the driver was pronounced dead upon arrival. MSP says the passenger has serious injures but there were no other injuries.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, westbound I-96 at Davison was still closed for investigation.
