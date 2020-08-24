  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a deadly rollover crash.

It happened Monday morning on westbound I-96 at Davison where MSP says the driver of a truck — who was in the center lane of I-96 — made an abrupt attempt to exit to the local lanes.

(Credit: Michigan State Police)

MSP says the driver side swiped another car and rolled his vehicle several times and was ejected from his vehicle.

The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital where the driver was pronounced dead upon arrival. MSP says the passenger has serious injures but there were no other injuries.

(Credit: Michigan State Police)

As of 11 a.m. Monday, westbound I-96 at Davison was still closed for investigation.

