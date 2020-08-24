Comments
(CNN) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says that she has asked for legislative changes to streamline ballot counting efforts, but warns that the November election results may be delayed “well into Thursday or Friday” of that week.
Benson wants to allow mailed ballots to count as long they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive up to two days later.
