(CBS DETROIT) – Central Michigan University’s new emergency order limits outdoor gathering in response to the increase of positive Covid-19 cases within its student population.

Central Michigan District Health Department issued the order that went into effect on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. It will remain in effect within Union Township and the Mt. Pleasant until amended or rescinded.

This comes after reports of large house parties and celebrations. On Aug. 21, a video was posted to Twitter showing students at a house party on Aug. 20 at 11:30 p.m. near CMU’s Mount Pleasant campus.

Deerfield Apartments, Mount Pleasant Michigan 08/20/2020 11:30pm pic.twitter.com/sskrFMEMiw — Gordon Meier (@gordon_meier) August 21, 2020

Indoor gatherings remain limited to 10 people or fewer under the existing Michigan Executive Order.

CMU says local law enforcement, including the CMU Police Department, and the university will be monitoring student gatherings.

Violations of these limits may result in a misdemeanor charge, fine and even suspension from CMU.

“We know that increases in positive COVID-19 cases follow large parties, and no one wants to become infected or be responsible for infecting others. Please be safe. Avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands. We all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Tony Voisin.

In a letter addressed to the campus community Monday, CMU’s President Bob Davies addressed the increase in positive coronavirus cases, apologized for a video circulating of him and discussed how the campus community can continue to protect themselves and others.

“I am aware of the videos circulating on social media that show me engaging with students at off-campus parties, which may have given the impression that I condoned those gatherings. That was certainly not my intent. That weekend, I rode along with officers from the CMU Police Department and visited a number of gatherings to remind students to wear masks, practice social distancing and to celebrate responsibly. I wanted to reiterate that message as often and in as many settings as possible,” he said.

Davies said if students have been directed to quarantine, “please monitor your symptoms carefully, and do not return to campus until you have completed the quarantine and are cleared by your contact tracer.”

To read Davies full letter, visit here.

RELATED LINK: EMU Moves Classes To Online-Only Through Sept. 20, Delays Dorm Move-In

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.