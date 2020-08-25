(CBS DETROIT) – A Dearborn man has been fined $1,500 after being caught climbing Mount Rushmore.
WWJ reports the Dearborn man later slipped down a cliff.
Ayman Doppke said he decided to go down the steepest and most dangerous route in order to escape. WWJ reports Doppke figured rangers were going to try to catch him.
It reportedly happened Aug. 19 where he was “seen on Mount Rushmore on the top of George Washington’s head.” Court documents also show it was reported the man was creating a hazardous condition” by climbing an unsafe slope, falling and forcing law enforcement to “chase him.”
Doppke reportedly fell 25 feet. He also tumbled down a loose gravel slope according to WWJ.
The Dearborn man declined to be taken to a local hospital and was treated by a medic. He was later arrested and on Thursday pleaded guilty to illegally climbing Mount Rushmore.
