Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Two major U.S. airlines are hoping to bring passengers back during the pandemic, by enhancing cleaning protocols.
Delta Airlines says it will now double the number of cabin cleaners for each flight.
American Airlines will now use a virus-killing coating spray called SurfaceWise2 to fight the spread of Covid-19.
The EPA has approved the product but warns it’s not a replacement for standard cleaning.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.