CBS Detroit – The Detroit Symphony orchestra is returning with a new program of classical music starting September 10. At the helm will be Jader Bignamini as the new music director for the DSO.

Hailing from Crema, Italy Bignamini studied at the Piacenza Music Conservatory. He was drawn to the symphonic sound of masterpieces by composers Mahler and Tchaikovsky. As boy he would dream of conducting symphonies usings chopsticks while recordings played in his room. He has directed symphonies across the world which include Toronto, Houston, Vienna State Opera, Dutch National Opera, and Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera to name just a few. He is also a jazz aficionado and amateur chef.

Bignamini will conduct performances which will kick off Thursday and Friday night that will be streamed live through the year’s end at Orchestra Hall. Because of COVID-19, the DSO says there will be no tickets sold for audiences to attend, but as guidelines change they hope to have limited tickets available.

In an effort to keep the musicians socially distanced, the selections chosen will be smaller chamber-sized pieces. On Thursday September 10th, Bignamini is set to kick things off with selections from Jader, Copland, Gabrieli, Strauss, Philip Herbert, and Morricone. With additional performances September 11, 17, 18, and December 10 and 11.

The new program is called DSO Digital Concerts, a subscriber-based streaming service. There will be no free, live offering from the DSO like they did during the height of the pandemic. However, DSO replay and their archive of past streams will still be free.

The DSO also announced four weeks of pops concerts and performances of pieces written by ten Black composers.

Thursday, September 10 @ 7:30pm

Jader Bignamini directs Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man”, Gabrieli’s “Canzon in echo duodecimi toni”, R. Strauss’ “Serenade in E-flat major, Op. 7”, Philip Herbert’s “Elegy: In Memoriam – Stephan Lawrance”, and Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe”.

Friday, September 11 @ 7:30pm

Jader Bignamini directs Puccini’s “I Crisantemi” and Dvorak’s “Serenade for Wind Instruments, Op. 44”

Thursday, September 17 @ 7:30pm

Jader Bignamini directs Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48”

Friday, September 18 @ 7:30pm

Jader Bignamini directs Walker’s “Lyric for Strings”, Still’s “Serenade for Orchestra”, and Chevalier De Saint-Georges’ “Symphony No. 1 in G major”.

Thursday, September 24 @ 7:30pm

Jader Bignamini directs Haydn’s Cello Concerto no. 2 in D major, Stravinsky’s “Concerto for Chamber Orchestra, “Dumbarton Oaks”.

Friday, September 25 @ 7:30pm

Jader Bignamini directs Bach’s “Bradenburg Concerto No. 5, BWV 1050.2”, and Takemitsu’s “Archipelago S.”

Thursday, October 1 @ 7:30pm

Leonard Slatkin returns to conduct “a little night of music” with some serenades. Adolphus Hailstork’s “Baroque Suite”, Purcell’s (Arranged by Britten) “Chacony in G minor”, Penderecki’s “Serenade for String Orchestra”, and Mozart’s “Serenade No. 6 in D major for Two Small Orchestras, K. 239, “Serenata notturna”.

Friday, October 2 @ 7:30pm

Jean-Yves Thibaudet who hailded as “one of the best pianists in the world” returns with DSo musicians for a special performance of César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F Minor.

Thursday, October 15 @ 7:30pm

Beethoven’s “Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20” chamber music performed by DSO musicians.

Friday, October 16@ 7:30pm

DSO Chamber Ensembles.

Thursday, October 22 @ 7:30pm

Scottish conductor Donald Runnicles leads the DSO in Carlos Simon’s “An Elegy: A cry from the Grave” and Britten’s “Variations for String Orchestra on a Theme of Frank Bridge, Op. 10”.

Friday, October 23@ 7:30pm

Soprano Jacquelyn along with the DSO, breathes new life into Elgar’s “Introduction & Allegro for String Quartet and String Orchestra, Op. 47” and R. STRAUSS’ (arr. LEDGER) “Four Last Songs”.

For more about the DSO, their schedule of events, and to subscribe to their digital concerts

