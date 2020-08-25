Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Health Department is conducting free Covid-19 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here’s where the tests will be conducted:
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: Drewry Park located at 22013 Quinn Road in Clinton Township from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You must register online here. Once your registration is confirmed, text “Macomb Cares” to 48355 which will prompt you to complete a pre-intake form. A test team member will help you if you do not have a cell phone.
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: Lakeside Mall located at 14000 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You must register online here. Once your registration is confirmed, text “Macomb Cares” to 48355 which will prompt you to complete a pre-intake form. A test team member will help you if you do not have a cell phone.
For more information, visit here.
