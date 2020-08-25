LIVE AT 1:30pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Health Department is conducting free Covid-19 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s where the tests will be conducted:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 25: Drewry Park located at 22013 Quinn Road in Clinton Township from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You must register online here. Once your registration is confirmed, text “Macomb Cares” to 48355 which will prompt you to complete a pre-intake form. A test team member will help you if you do not have a cell phone.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 26: Lakeside Mall located at 14000 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You must register online here. Once your registration is confirmed, text “Macomb Cares” to 48355 which will prompt you to complete a pre-intake form. A test team member will help you if you do not have a cell phone.

For more information, visit here.

