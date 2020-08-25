(CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old girl led Oakland County deputies on a high speed chase. She later lost control, hitting an electric pole and crashing into a parked car.
Deputies say she was originally a passenger in an SUV that was pulled over in the area of S. Roselawn Drive and Auburn Avenue for a traffic violation.
The driver was asked by deputies to step out of the SUV when the 17-year-old girl fell out of the passenger seat onto the ground. Deputies say she had vomit on her shirt, appeared to be intoxicated and stated there was a gun in the SUV.
She proceeded to get back inside, sliding into the driver’s seat and then sped away.
After hitting an electric pole and crashing into a parked car, she was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and later arrested.
