By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old girl led Oakland County deputies on a high speed chase. She later lost control, hitting an electric pole and crashing into a parked car.

Deputies say she was originally a passenger in an SUV that was pulled over in the area of S. Roselawn Drive and Auburn Avenue for a traffic violation.

The driver was asked by deputies to step out of the SUV when the 17-year-old girl fell out of the passenger seat onto the ground. Deputies say she had vomit on her shirt, appeared to be intoxicated and stated there was a gun in the SUV.

She proceeded to get back inside, sliding into the driver’s seat and then sped away.

After hitting an electric pole and crashing into a parked car, she was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and later arrested.

