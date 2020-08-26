WAYNE COUNTY, MI (PATCH) — Wayne County prosecutors have accused a 17-year-old Detroit man with multiple assaults that took place in Detroit over Aug. 4-5.
Jaden Deangelo Jones is charged with various felonies, including felonious assault and first- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
“The evidence in these cases are very alarming,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The defendant’s alleged actions are frightening, and the violence escalating.”
Sexual Assault in the 20200 block of Grand River Avenue
Prosecutors said that around 9 a.m. Aug. 4, Jones sexually assaulted a 41-year-old woman but exposing himself to her in the 20200 block of Grand River Avenue.
