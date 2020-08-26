(CBS DETROIT) – A crash involving a police cruiser in Detroit left five people hospitalized.
It happened Thursday on the city’s west side near Dexter Avenue and Oakman Boulevard.
According to reports, two police officers were taken to a local hospital and five were transported to a local hospital which included a 24-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, two 23-year-olds and a 20-year-old.
They five people transported to the hospital were listed in temporary serious condition.
Police say the car appeared to have run a red light, crashed into the police cruiser and believe speed may have been a factor.
This is an ongoing investigation.
