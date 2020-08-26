Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl, after a collision in Detroit according to Detroit Police.
It happened Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Davison.
Police say a 22-year-old driver of an orange Dodge Charger was traveling east on Davison with her 2-year-old daughter, when she and a 33-year-old driver of a 16-wheel semi truck collided. The driver of the semi-truck was heading west on Davison.
The mother and her daughter were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The 22-year-old mother was listed in stable condition and her daughter was listed in critical condition. The driver of the semi-truck was also listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.