(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed four people in St. Clair County.
It happened Tuesday afternoon when two SUVs collided at the intersection of Broadbridge and Starville.
MSP said Wednesday a westbound vehicle struck a vehicle that was traveling south on Starville Road. Both vehicles ended up in the wooded area off the roadway, where one of them caught fire.
A 37-year-old mane from Lapeer, a 34-year-old man from New Baltimore, a 40-year-old man from Cottrellville Township and a 37-year-old woman from Cottrellville Township, all died as a result of this crash.
This is an ongoing investigation by Michigan State Police.
