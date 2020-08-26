CBS Detroit – The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S. Niche is a website that uses data from sources like the Department of Education, U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI as well as reviews from students and alumni.
Niche gave the University of Michigan an overall A+ score based on academics, diversity, athletics, value, campus, professors, student life, location, campus food, and its party scene. They received B’s for dorms and safety. According to Niche the acceptance rate to get into UofM is 23% with a graduate rate of 92%. Michigan alumni go on to make a starting salary that averages $49,800. Michigan also rates highly for its graduate programs as well. They also ranked UofM nationally for being within the top ten for:
- Kinesiology & Physical Therapy
- Sports Management
- Information Technology
- Business
- Education
- Nursing
- Student-Athletes
- Political Science
- Economics
This rating comes as UofM is preparing to open hold public classes after many universities across the country – like Michigan State University, has opted to hold all undergrad classes online. The top ten list of public universities in the U.S. are:
- University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
- University of California – Los Angeles
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- University of Virginia
- United States Military Academy at West Point
- University of California – Berkley
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- William & Mary
- University of Florida
- University of Texas – Austin
