(CBS DETROIT) – Volunteers are needed to staff the memorial drive to honor residents lost to Covid-19 on Belle Isle Aug. 31.
The city of Detroit says volunteers are also needed to assist with distribution of memorial pictures to families Sept. 1.
The memorial drive on Belle Isle will include mourners driving past nearly 900 billboard-sized photos of loved ones. The photos represent a majority of the 1,500 Detroiters lost to the virus between March and Aug. 18.
Belle Isle will be closed to all public car, bike and pedestrian traffic Aug. 31.
After the final procession, Detroiters are asked to head home to watch a special memorial concert on the Detroit Arts and Entertainment Channel (Channel 22) and The Ford Fireworks.
There will be no in-person viewing of the fireworks this year.
To volunteer, visit bit.ly/DetroitMemorialVolunteer. If you have questions, contact Volunteer Coordinator Breanna Sullivan at sullivanb@detroitmi.gov.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.