  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cole Garlak, Detroit Proud, Heard In Detroit, Jen Sygit, Jeremy St John, Local Music, Matthew Brown, Ryan Dillaha, Sam Corbin, Sean Mallare, Sponge, Taylor DeRousse, The Fruits, The Gasoline Gypsies, Vinnie Dombroski

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams to home studios, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

The Gasoline Gypsies

 

Sam Corbin

 

Sean Mallare

 

Ryan Dillaha

 

Matthew Brown

 

Jen Sygit

 

Taylor DeRousse (of Tailored Harmonies Music Co.)

View this post on Instagram

It’s a wedding weekend over here at THMCO, so here’s a sneak peak at what we’ll be playing! Doesn’t this song just make you feel in love? . If you know someone who’s tying the knot in the near future and in need of some live music, mention Tailored Harmonies Music Co. Live music is the perfect little touch to a beautiful wedding day. . PS — I cry at any and all weddings !!! . . . . . #musician #selfemployed #livemusic #musicteacher #femalevocalist #femalesinmusic #musiclessons #songwriter #musicianlife #entertainment #weddingsinger #moremusic #musiclessons #piano #guitar #acoustic #livemusic #empower #create #pontiac #detroitmusic #songwriting #instainspo #thmco #harmoniesmusicco #music

A post shared by Tailored Harmonies Music Co. (@harmoniesmusicco) on

 

Jeremy St. John

 

Cole Garlak

 

Vinnie Dombroski (of Sponge)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply