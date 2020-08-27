With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams to home studios, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.
The Gasoline Gypsies
Sam Corbin
Sean Mallare
Ryan Dillaha
Matthew Brown
Today's Saturday Jam is a late birthday present for my mom, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week: my take on Van Morrison's "Into the Mystic" with my friend Jim. My mom and dad played us a whole lot of Van Morrison growing up, and I do believe I'm better off for it. Happy birthday, mom!
Jen Sygit
Taylor DeRousse (of Tailored Harmonies Music Co.)
It's a wedding weekend over here at THMCO, so here's a sneak peak at what we'll be playing! Doesn't this song just make you feel in love? If you know someone who's tying the knot in the near future and in need of some live music, mention Tailored Harmonies Music Co. Live music is the perfect little touch to a beautiful wedding day. PS — I cry at any and all weddings !!!
Jeremy St. John
Cole Garlak
Vinnie Dombroski (of Sponge)