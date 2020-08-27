Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Small business is the economic engine of our state as they employ more people and help communities in so many ways. They’ve also been forced to adjust and dig down deep as leaders confront the nuances of the Covid-19 crisis.
Pashon Murray, Founder, Detroit Dirt; Andrew Blake, President of Blake’s Family of Companies; Vera Ambrose, CEO at Ambrosia Gourmet Catering; and Jeff Simek, General Manager of RCO Engineering in Roseville, took time out from hectic schedules to talk with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters,” about their companies.
Murray, a millennial who was concerned about the environment, started her company in 2010. She shared how this crisis has changed her focus and the future.
Blake, who runs Blake’s Hard Cider and Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, talked how his family-owned business shifted gears to include making hand sanitizer needed for the crisis.
Ambrose, a Michigan State graduate, decided to add more scones – which have proven incredibly popular with customers — to her product offerings. She also talked how the times have impacted her catering business.
Simek, discussed how RCO Engineering, which operates in the aerospace, defense and auto sectors, began making PPE products including plastic face shields and cloth face masks, for the pandemic.
The four talked about challenges they have faced and insights into how they are dealing with the changing environment.
