(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County will expand its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to include school-age children beginning Aug. 31.
Children must be from 4- to 17-years-old, have symptoms of coronavirus, and be residents of or attend school in Oakland County.
Testing is available weekdays by appointment only.
The Health Division offers drive-thru testing on Mondays and Wednesdays at the South Oakland Health Center located at 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Oakland County government campus located at 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac; and on Fridays at Oakland Community College, Orchard Ridge Campus at 28696 Oakland, Farmington Hills.
Parents can begin scheduling an appointment for their symptomatic children beginning Thursday Aug. 27 through the Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call hotline at 800-848-5533. No doctor’s note or prescription is needed plus there is no fee.
