(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced I-94 lane closures between Haggerty and Rawsonville Roads.
Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, westbound I-94 will have only the left lane open from Belleville Road to Rawsonville Road. The exit ramps to and from Rawsonville Road will also be closed.
As part of the I-94 work, crews will also perform concrete repairs at the rest area. The work will require closing the rest area.
MDOT is continuing to repair eastbound and westbound I-94 in western Wayne County. Work has included overnight and weekend lane closures. This weekend’s work from Haggerty Road to Rawsonville Road will also involve closing the Belleville Rest Area and the ramps to and from Rawsonville Road.
