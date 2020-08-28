Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – The bond for the suspect in a quadruple shooting in Pontiac has been denied.
32-year-old Kenneth Durell clay faces three counts of first-degree murder and 7 other charges.
Police say on Wednesday night Clay came outside of his home at Carriage Circle apartment complex and shot at the men.
Three men ages 28, 29, and 39 are now dead.
A 25-year-old victim remains in serious condition.
