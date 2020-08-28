  • WWJ-TV

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Local, News, Whitmer

(CBS Detroit ) – The US Department of Justice is asking Michigan and several other states to hand over COVID-19 data.

In an evaluation of the state’s nursing home policies, the DOJ says it wants to determine if COVID-19 related nursing home deaths could have been prevented.

Governor Whitmer and governor Andrew Cuomo from New York both say the request for the data is based on a political ploy.

