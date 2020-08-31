(CBS DETROIT) – A Dearborn Heights man shot and killed his mother and sister before shooting at police, who returned fire and killed the man.
It happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Cherry Hill Apartments on Yorkshire Street.
Police say the 43-year-old man was on a second story balcony. He was pointing an “an AR style rifle” at police when they arrived.
Police ordered the man to drop his weapon. He was given a second warning by police, but fired at officers again, who then returned fire and killed him.
When police entered the apartment, they found two women dead. The women were later identified as the 43-year-old man’s sister and mother.
This is an ongoing investigation.
