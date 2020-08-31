(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has declared Aug. 31 Detroit Memorial Day.
Detroit Memorial Day is a time to remember those who did not have the funerals and home-goings they deserved and takes place on Belle Isle Monday. The city will honor the 1,500 Detroiters lost to the virus with special tributes, photo viewings, and a memorial day concert.
The public has been asked to visit Belle Isle to see the photos on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Artist Eric Millikin created the image below to represent the 1,500 Detroiters lost to Covid-19.
