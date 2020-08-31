(CBS DETROIT) – Two men have been listed in critical condition after a Detroit shooting, police say.
It happened Sunday just before 4 a.m. in the 19700 block of Stotter Street.
Police say a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were allegedly inside of the home when two unknown armed male suspects walked through the front door of the residence and fire multiple rounds at the victims, striking them both.
The two men were transported to a local hospital.
After the shooting, police say the two suspects left but there’s no word on their descriptions.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with info is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
