(CBS DETROIT) – A 61-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car in a field according to Detroit police.
It happened Sunday at 12:50 p.m. in the a field in the 20400 block of Yacama Road.
Police the man was found inside of a black Lincoln Continental unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the body.
Witnesses say the vehicle was driving erratically then came to a stop in a field.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
