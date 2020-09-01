  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A 61-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car in a field according to Detroit police.

It happened Sunday at 12:50 p.m. in the a field in the 20400 block of Yacama Road.

Police the man was found inside of a black Lincoln Continental unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the body.

Witnesses say the vehicle was driving erratically then came to a stop in a field.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

