(CBS DETROIT) – In the last week, coronavirus cases have nearly doubled on Central Michigan University’s campus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told WWJ she is concerned about college campuses.

“I know that as we resume some of this activity, we’re going to see an increase in COVID cases and we really want to keep that to a minimum. And that’s why we’re really imploring everyone to keep their guard up and do what they need to do to protect ourselves,” she said.

The latest figures show 142 cases which are up from 79 in the middle of August.

178 cases have been connected in the Mount Pleasant area to students according to the Health Department, which was also tied to opening weekend parties on campus.

CMU says it is taking many steps to protect the health and safety of our campus.

When notified of an employee or student who has tested positive, CMU Health will work with the Central Michigan District Health Department to report the case, initiate contact tracing and connect with anyone they identify as a close contact.

Faculty, staff and students who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms must isolate until:

At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

At least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication.

Symptoms have improved.

For more information, visit here.

