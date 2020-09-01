Last Updated 3:54 pm EDT, 9/01/2020
Overview
Governor Whitmer concerned about schools in Michigan as Central Michigan University Cases Double.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 718 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Tuesday.
Stay At Home
New COVID-19 forecasts show a “fragile balance,” but the potential for a quiet summer in Detroit.
Reopening
Representatives in Michigan’s movie theater industry are pushing for the state to allow them to re-open as they meet today in front of the Michigan Legislature’s Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Closures
Kensington Metropark had to temporarily shut down their splash pad Tuesday for further cleaning after an employee was tested COVID-19 positive.
Events
Detroit families say final goodbyes at COVID-19 Memorial.
Healthcare Status
A $25m grant will go toward PPE for Michigan’s medical facilities.
Schools
WSU says if cases reach 15 percent or at least three or more clusters appear within one week, they will take action.
Local private school’s enrollment increases due to offering in-person instruction.
Ford donates 450,000 masks to Detroit Public Schools.
How To Help
Detroit’s Perrigo Company donates 160,000 toothbrushes to West Michigan nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Transport
Despite pandemic, hiring is still strong within Detroit’s transportation industry.