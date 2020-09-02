LIVE AT 2:30pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
Filed Under:Abhay, Ali McManus, Arts Beats & Eats, Arts Beats and Eats, Blockhouse Valley, Carmel Liburdi, Detroit Proud, Emma Guzman, Heard In Detroit, Jill Govan, Joe Jaber, Julianne Ankley, Local Music, Ms Carmel, Ohly, The Last Divide

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams to home studios, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Julianne Ankley

 

Emma Guzman

 

Jill Govan

 

Abhay

 

Ali McManus

 

Joe Jaber and The Last Divide

 

Blockhouse Valley

 

Carmel Liburdi

 

Ms. Carmen

 

Ohly

 

