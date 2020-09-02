LIVE AT 2:30pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, nfl, Taylor Decker

Taylor Decker has agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal with the Detroit Lions that includes $37.5 million guaranteed, agent Jonathan Feinsod confirmed Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Taylor Decker #68 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions communicate during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Lions won 27-24. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Decker joined the Lions as a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016. He became the first Detroit rookie offensive tackle to start all 16 games since 2001. In four seasons, he’s played in 55 games for the Lions.

After impressing as a rookie, he missed the start of the 2017 season following shoulder surgery and played only eight games that year. He’s missed only one game over the past two seasons.

BALTIMORE, MD – DECEMBER 3: Offensive tackle Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions looks on from the bench against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Decker’s deal adds to the investment the Lions have made in their offensive line this offseason. They also acquired Halapoulivaati Vaitai in March.

Also on Tuesday, the Lions announced they released wide receiver Geremy Davis and were awarded defensive tackle Albert Huggins via waivers from Houston.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply