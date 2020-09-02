(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey announced a partnership to ensure votes are counted properly in the November election.
This comes after the August Primary Election where 72 percent of Detroit’s absentee ballots were not re-countable based on irregularities in ballot handling, according to officials.
The partnership is said to involve collaborative efforts to recruit and train additional staff and election workers.
It will also include opening 14 new satellite clerk offices throughout the city of Detroit and provide additional support.
In August, the city hired new and temporary poll workers who were not trained properly which caused the issue in the primary election. It is reported poll workers left polling site before voting ended in some cases.
Here’s what will be provided through the partnership:
- There will be a total of 21 satellite clerk offices
- Voters can register, request and return absentee ballots starting Oct. 5.
- Six days a week offices will be open and staffed by city of Detroit employees
- More than 30 secure ballot drop boxes will be installed across the city
- The drop boxes will be continuously monitored and secure
- At least 6,000 election workers will be recruited and trained
- This will ensure the 182 polling locations and 134 absentee counting board will be fully staffed.
- Socially distanced in person training for new election workers will be provided at Little Caesars Arena
- This will ensure election workers and staff will be fully prepared for election day
- Former Michigan Bureau of Elections Director Christopher Thomas will serve as a senior advisor to support the Detroit Clerk’s office
