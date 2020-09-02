DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – With a little over a month left before the 2020 Census ends Sept. 30, Detroit officials are imploring residents to complete the Census online, by phone or at one of 30 kiosks located across the city.

It’s just that simple, officials say.

“We are hoping that Detroiters will see the urgency and importance of the Census and respond before time runs out,” said Victoria Kovari, Census Director for the City of Detroit.

Detroit’s Census response rate stands at 48.9 percent.

Over the next five weeks, residents can expect to see both official U.S. Census Bureau enumerators and volunteer canvassers in bright gold Census t-shirts fanning out across the city in all-out effort to increase the response rate.

Census volunteers also will work feverishly through door-to-door canvassing, phone banking, visiting area grocery stores and attending large-scale events to get residents to complete the Census on the spot.

Residents can complete the Census right from their home by:

Going online to: my2020census.gov

Calling (844) 330-2020 (English)

Calling (844) 468-2020 (Spanish)

Completing the form that was mailed to their home

In addition, there are 30 Census kiosks across the city where residents can complete the Census in 5-10 minutes. Those locations are:

District 1

Apollo Market, 20250 W. Seven Mile Road, 48219

Digimax, 18461 W. McNichols Road, 48219

District 2

Savon Foods, 18000 Livernois, 48221

Imperial Fresh Market, 14424 Schaefer Hwy., 48227

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, 48235 (2 kiosks)

District 3

The Matrix Employment Center/ Osborn, 13560 E. McNichols Road, 48205

Imperial Foods, 5800 Caniff, 48212

Imperial Supermarket, 1940 E. Eight Mile Road, 48234

Pick and Save Supermarket, 7404 E. Seven Mile Road, 48234

District 4

Gratiot Rigley Drugs, 12278 Gratiot Avenue, 48205

Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner, 48213

Delpointe Food Center, 16700 Harper, 48224

District 5

Parkway Food Store, 11250 E. Jefferson Avenue, 48214

Coleman A. Young Municipal Center (Lobby), 2 Woodward Avenue, 48226

Lafayette Foods, 1565 E. Lafayette, 48207

Detroit Water and Sewerage Customer Care Center, 735 Randolph St., 48226

Wayne County Treasurer, 400 Monroe, 48226

36th District Court, 421 Madison St., 48226

District 6

University Foods, 1131 W. Warren Avenue, 48201

Family Food Superstore, 8665 Rosa Parks Blvd., 48206

(CHASS) Community Health and Social Service Center, 5635 Fort Street, 48209

Detroit Community Health Connection, 6550 W. Warren Avenue, 48210

Prince Valley Market, 5391 Michigan Avenue, 48210

DDOT Rosa Parks Transit Center, 360 Michigan Avenue, 48226

Wayne State University – Student Center, 5221 Gullen Mall, 48202

District 7

Detroit Association of Black Organizations, 12048 Grand River Avenue, 48204

Islamic Center, 14350 Tireman Avenue, 48228

Saturn Super Foods, 20221 Joy Road, 48228

Grand Price Market, 12955 Grand River Avenue, 48227

As a part of the Census effort, the City’s Census office held a neighborhood contest and awarded $1000 each to 25 community groups with the highest increase in Census response compared to their 2010 response rate. A total of 115 groups entered the contest.

Although the neighborhood contest ended in July, community leaders are still working to increase the response rate in their neighborhoods.

