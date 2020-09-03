  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:2020 Election, democrat, joe biden, Kamala Harris, Michigan

CBS Detroit – Presidential candidate and former Vice-President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan next Wednesday. No details have been released yet where he will be. This would be Biden’s first stop since accepting the nomination at the Democrat National Convention.

Biden’s last stop was on March 9th at a rally in Detroit. How many people that will be allowed to be present is unsure, as Michigan still has restrictions in place for mass public gatherings. This stop may be the first of many after Trump narrowly won Michigan in the last election by 10,704 votes.

