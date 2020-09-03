  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced there will be a traffic switch on I-75 in Oakland County.

It begins Thursday at 7 p.m. where southbound I-75 will have one lane closed. Crews will shift southbound traffic onto the newly reconstructed southbound lanes from Adams Road to 13 Mile Road. Previously, two-way traffic was sharing the northbound side of the freeway while southbound lanes and bridges were being rebuilt.

By 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, two lanes will reopen on southbound I-75 from Adams to 13 Mile roads.

In addition, crews will reopen the eastbound Big Beaver Road ramp to southbound I-75. Northbound I-75 traffic will remain on two lanes from 13 Mile to Adams roads.

Both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Adams roads over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

