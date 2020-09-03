(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says names of Michigan schools with coronavirus outbreaks will be released to the public in two weeks.
The announcement was made Wednesday during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s briefing.
This comes after the state health department reported five K though 12 schools had outbreaks.
Khaldun says the state is currently working with local health departments to gather names of specific schools that have outbreaks associated with them.
An outbreak is generally defined as two or more cases linked to the same place and time according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which says this indicates a shared exposure to the coronavirus that occurred outside of a household.
