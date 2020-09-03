Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.

The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel ExhibitionThanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.

The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe ExhibitThe Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.

Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap BurgersLooking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.

Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit NowLooking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.

Detroit's 4 Best Spot for New American FoodLooking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Detroit.