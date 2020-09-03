Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say westbound I-94 near Ecorse has been reopened after a driver told police he was shot while driving.
It happened at 3:50 a.m. Thursday.
Police say there was glass damage, but the driver, who has a Concealed Pistol License, was not hurt. Police also said he was missing ammunition from his weapon.
The other vehicle involved is believed to be a white Pontiac.
It’s also believed this situation began as a traffic altercation.
The freeway was closed for evidence search.
