(CBS DETROIT) – A 43-year-old woman was gunned down while walking on Detroit’s east side.
It happened early Thursday morning where she and her boyfriend were walking on East Jefferson and St. Aubin, the Detroit News reports.
It’s reported a dark-colored Jeep drove past the woman and man walking when someone inside fired multiple shots. The Jeep fled the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
