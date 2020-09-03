(CBS DETROIT) – A 50-year-old Wayne County Sheriff Corporal has died after being attacked by an inmate at the Wayne County Jail.
It happened Wednesday at 10 p.m. when the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says Cpl. Bryant Searcy checked a cell door thinking it was locked but it was not, officials say.
Searcy then took a few steps past the door and the inmate pushed it open and attacked him.
The 28-year-old inmate is in custody.
Searcy had been with the sheriff’s department since 2002 and leaves behind a wife and 21-year-old daughter.
During a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon says this is now an ongoing investigation with the Detroit Police Department.
